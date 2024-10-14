Victoria Monet Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The reigning Grammy winner for Best New Artist drops by Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Indeed, acclaimed singer-songwriter Victoria Monét makes an interview appearance on the broadcast. During the interview, the artist talks about her career, her experience as a mother, her Usher collaboration, and the new deluxe edition of her “JAGUAR II” album.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will air during the day. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the broadcast, check out first-look photos from the taping: