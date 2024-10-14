in Hot On Social

Dua Lipa Shares Instagram Dump, Wows In New Bikini Pictures

Dua Lipa looks characteristically amazing in the latest set of photos.

Dua Lipa rocks black bikini, wows in her latest Instagram photo dump (Via @dualipa)

Another day, another social media slay for Dua Lipa. The music superstar shared an Instagram photo dump Monday morning, looking unsurprisingly amazing in the various shots.

The collection includes several shots of the Grammy-winning artist taking in the sun in a bikini. Those shots, as well as others featuring Dua Lipa spending time on a boat, taking in the skyline, and enjoying some food, are leading to a predictably resonant post.

The gallery received over 250K likes in its first 20 minutes; an embed follows.

dua lipa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Katy Perry & Doechii’s “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” Top 40

Jung Kook: I Am Still Earns $15.7 Million, Ranks As 2024’s Top-Grossing “Music Cinema Event”