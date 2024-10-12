in Music News, New Music

Charli XCX & Ariana Grande’s “Sympathy Is A Knife” Earns #12 On Global Spotify; Other “Brat And It’s Completely Different” Songs Also Chart

Charli XCX released the new version of “brat” Friday, featuring a compelling list of collaborators.

Sympathy is a knife audio cover | Atlantic

One of buzziest albums of the year got a new look Friday, as Charli XCX released “brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.”

The album reimagines the original album’s songs — with help from some high-profile, acclaimed artists.

One such artist is Ariana Grande, who joined Charli XCX for a new version of “Sympathy is a knife.” The collaboration was the album’s top performer on opening day, earning #12 on Global Spotify with 3,801,417 streams on October 11.

Numerous other songs from the remix album, as well as the original, are also charting:

20) Guess featuring Billie Eilish
111) Talk Talk featuring Troye Sivan
127) I might say something stupid featuring The 1975 and Jon Hopkins
140) Club classics featuring BB Trickz
165) 365 featuring Shygirl
167) Apple (original)
175) 360 (original)
186) Everything is romantic featuring Caroline Polachek

ariana grandebratbrat and it's completely different but also still bratcharli xcxsympathy is a knife

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

JENNIE’s “Mantra” Debuts At #5 On Global Spotify, Ranking As Top New Entry