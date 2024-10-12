Charli XCX & Ariana Grande’s “Sympathy Is A Knife” Earns #12 On Global Spotify; Other “Brat And It’s Completely Different” Songs Also Chart

One of buzziest albums of the year got a new look Friday, as Charli XCX released “brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.”

The album reimagines the original album’s songs — with help from some high-profile, acclaimed artists.

One such artist is Ariana Grande, who joined Charli XCX for a new version of “Sympathy is a knife.” The collaboration was the album’s top performer on opening day, earning #12 on Global Spotify with 3,801,417 streams on October 11.

Numerous other songs from the remix album, as well as the original, are also charting:

20) Guess featuring Billie Eilish

111) Talk Talk featuring Troye Sivan

127) I might say something stupid featuring The 1975 and Jon Hopkins

140) Club classics featuring BB Trickz

165) 365 featuring Shygirl

167) Apple (original)

175) 360 (original)

186) Everything is romantic featuring Caroline Polachek