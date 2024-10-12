in Music News, New Music

JENNIE’s “Mantra” Debuts At #5 On Global Spotify, Ranking As Top New Entry

“Mantra” enjoyed a big first full day on Spotify.

The phrase “eagerly anticipated” is often thrown around lightly, but it was not in this case. Music fans were clearly excited for JENNIE’s new solo single “Mantra.”

The song received 5,247,858 global Spotify streams on Friday, October 11, which marked its first full day of release. The count yields an impressive #5 debut on the platform’s Global chart.

“Mantra” ranks as the chart’s new entry — and the only debut in the Top 10.

Though not her first release outside of BLACKPINK, it does mark the first taste of her upcoming debut album. It is also her first release under the new OA/Columbia label arrangement.

