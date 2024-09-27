in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Chappell Roan’s “Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” Wins Pure US Sales Race, Future’s “Mixtape Pluto” Takes #1 Overall

This week’s album battle ends in a split-chart scenario.

Powered by anniversary offerings, Chappell Roan’s breakthrough smash “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” ranked as America’s best-selling album for the September 20-26 tracking period. It nonetheless placed second for total activity, trailing Future’s “Mixtape Pluto.”

The news comes from Hits Daily Double, which reports that Chappell’s album sold 69K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 118K in total activity.

The aforementioned “Mixtape Pluto” moved 129K units in its debut week; about 10K came from pure sales, with track streams (and, to a very small extent, track sales) providing the balance.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly. The end result should be the same: #1 on Top Album Sales for “Midwest Princess,” #1 on the overall Billboard 200 for “Mixtape Pluto.”

