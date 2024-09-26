Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes Attend People’s Choice Country Awards (Red Carpet Look)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was in attendance at Thursday’s People’s Choice Country Awards, and not merely as a spectator. The immensely popular WWE wrestler joined Ashley Cooke as an on-stage presenter.

Prior to taking the stage, Cody made his presence felt on the show’s official red carpet. He did not do so alone.

Cody was joined by his wife Brandi, well-known for her own stint as a wrestling performer and executive.

Shania Twain hosted Thursday’s iteration of the People’s Choice Country Awards, which aired on NBC. Photos of Cody and Brandi’s red carpet moment follow.