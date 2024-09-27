Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Beabadoobee Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

ABC has revealed a powerhouse lineup of performers for this week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes.

According to the network, Gwen Stefani will perform on the Monday, September 30 edition of the broadcast. The artist, who just released her new single “Somebody Else’s,” will also appear as the lead interview guest.

Lady Gaga will deliver two performances, taking the stage on October 1 and 2. Not simply booked as a performer, she will be the lead interviewee on October 1.

beabdoobee will then close the week of originals with a performance on the Thursday, October 3 episode. Full listings follow:

Monday, Sept. 30

1. Gwen Stefani (“The Voice” and “Bouquet”) 2. Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) 3. Musical Guest Gwen Stefani

Tuesday, Oct. 1

1. Lady Gaga (“Joker: Folie à Deux” and “Harlequin”) 2. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) (“True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between”) 3. Musical Guest Lady Gaga

Wednesday, Oct. 2

1. Jennifer Aniston (“Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life”) 2. Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal (“La Máquina”) 3. Musical Guest Lady Gaga

Thursday, Oct. 3

1. Saoirse Ronan (“The Outrun”) 2. Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”) 3. Musical Guest beabadoobee

Friday, Oct. 4