in TV News

Dasha Rocks Black Dress, Shows Off Killer Legs On People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

The “Austin” hitmaker looked stunning at Thursday’s show.

2024 PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS -- Pictured: Dasha attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/NBC)

Dasha is making a habit of slaying at country music awards show. The artist, whose memorable style at the CMT Music Awards made considerable waves, delivered another stunning look at Thursday’s People’s Choice Country Awards.

The artist wowed in a little black dress, showcasing her killer legs in the process.

In addition to shining in her own red carpet photos, the artist posed alongside Brandi Cyrus — who, herself, went with a leggy look.

Dasha is a multi-time nominee at Thursday’s show, which will be hosted by Shania Twain and air on NBC. Arrival photos follow:

2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: Dasha attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/NBC)
2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: (L-R) Dasha and Brandi Cyrus attend the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/NBC)
2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: Brandi Cyrus attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/NBC)
2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: Dasha arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Jason Kempin/NBC)
2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: Dasha arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Jason Kempin/NBC)

brandi cyrusdashanbcpeople's choice country awards

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled To Perform On October 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ella Langley Stuns On Red Carpet For 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards