Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled To Perform On October 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Sabrina Carpenter will soon make a return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, she will perform on the October 3 edition of the late-night talk show. Her performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Chris Martin and Chase Stokes.
Other upcoming “Tonight Show” performers include Jelly Roll (September 30), Teddy Swims (October 1), and Luke Bryan (October 2). Complete listings follow:
Thursday, September 26: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. Show #2028
Friday, September 27: Guests include Demi Moore, Eve Hewson and musical guest St. Vincent. (OAD 9/9/24)
Monday, September 30: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #2029
Tuesday, October 1: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Teddy Swims. Show #2030
Wednesday, October 2: Guests include Luke Bryan, Colin Kaepernick and musical guest Luke Bryan. Show #2031
Thursday, October 3: Guests include Chris Martin, Chase Stokes and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #2032
