in TV News

Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled To Perform On October 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist will return to “The Tonight Show” for a performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2013 -- Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, August 22, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Sabrina Carpenter will soon make a return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, she will perform on the October 3 edition of the late-night talk show. Her performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Chris Martin and Chase Stokes.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” performers include Jelly Roll (September 30), Teddy Swims (October 1), and Luke Bryan (October 2). Complete listings follow:

Thursday, September 26: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. Show #2028

Friday, September 27: Guests include Demi Moore, Eve Hewson and musical guest St. Vincent. (OAD 9/9/24)

Monday, September 30: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #2029

Tuesday, October 1: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Teddy Swims. Show #2030

Wednesday, October 2: Guests include Luke Bryan, Colin Kaepernick and musical guest Luke Bryan. Show #2031

Thursday, October 3: Guests include Chris Martin, Chase Stokes and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #2032

jimmy fallonnbcsabrina carpenterthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Linkin Park’s Streaming Success Continues; “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is The Crown” Both Top 10 On Spotify Chart

Dasha Rocks Black Dress, Shows Off Killer Legs On People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)