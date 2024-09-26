in TV News

Ella Langley Stuns On Red Carpet For 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

The “You Look Like You Love Me” artist looked amazing at Thursday’s show.

2024 PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS -- Pictured: Ella Langley arrives to the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 -- (Photo by: Jason Kempin/NBC)

Over the past few months, Ella Langley and Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” has emerged as a legitimate country music sensation. The song fittingly earned a nomination at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

On hand for the ceremony, Langley looked predictably stunning on the red carpet for Thursday’s show.

The rising star artist wowed in a flattering dark blue dress, delivering one of the night’s most memorable looks.

NBC is broadcasting Thursday’s show, which will air at 8PM ET. Shania Twain is serving as host.

Photos from Langley’s arrival follow.

2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: Ella Langley arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Jason Kempin/NBC)
2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: Ella Langley arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Jason Kempin/NBC)
2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS — Pictured: Ella Langley attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/NBC)

