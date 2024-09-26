Ella Langley Stuns On Red Carpet For 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

2024 PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS -- Pictured: Ella Langley arrives to the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 -- (Photo by: Jason Kempin/NBC)
Over the past few months, Ella Langley and Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” has emerged as a legitimate country music sensation. The song fittingly earned a nomination at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.
On hand for the ceremony, Langley looked predictably stunning on the red carpet for Thursday’s show.
The rising star artist wowed in a flattering dark blue dress, delivering one of the night’s most memorable looks.
NBC is broadcasting Thursday’s show, which will air at 8PM ET. Shania Twain is serving as host.
