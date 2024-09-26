Ella Langley Stuns On Red Carpet For 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

Over the past few months, Ella Langley and Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” has emerged as a legitimate country music sensation. The song fittingly earned a nomination at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

On hand for the ceremony, Langley looked predictably stunning on the red carpet for Thursday’s show.

The rising star artist wowed in a flattering dark blue dress, delivering one of the night’s most memorable looks.

NBC is broadcasting Thursday’s show, which will air at 8PM ET. Shania Twain is serving as host.

Photos from Langley’s arrival follow.