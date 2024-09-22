Charli XCX’s “360” Officially Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Top 15; Mark Ambor Top 20

Living up to the early-week projection, Charli XCX’s “360” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “brat” single rises two places to #9 on this week’s chart, courtesy of the 8,479 spins it received during the September 15-21 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 729.

— As “360” enters the Top 10, Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” secure Top 15 positions.

Up two places, “HOT TO GO!” earns #14 with 7,036 spins (+650).

Credited with 6,713 spins during the tracking period (+438), “Die With A Smile” rises two spots to #15.

— Mark Ambor’s “Belong Together” also makes a noteworthy move this week, formally entering the Top 20. The song, which received 4,731 spins during the tracking period (+371), ascends two places to #20.