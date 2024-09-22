in Music News

Songs By The Weeknd, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Kesha Top 40

“Dancing In The Flames,” “It’s ok I’m ok,” and “I Am Not Okay” enter the Top 25 at pop radio; “Joyride” debuts.

The Weeknd - Dancing In The Flames | Video screenshot | Republic

After making debuts on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” and Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” officially enter the Top 25 this week. Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” also enters that region.

Played 4,154 times during the September 15-21 tracking period (+2,411), “Dancing In The Flames” soars eight places to #21.

Up seventeen spots, “It’s ok I’m ok” earns #23 with 2,854 spins (+1,977).

With a directly contrasting title, “I Am Not Okay” rises two spots to #24. It posted a tracking period play count of 2,507 (+146).

— Beyond the Tate McRae song, there are no new additions to the Top 30 this week. There is, however, one new Top 40 entry.

Kesha’s “Joyride,” that song, rises five places to make its chart debut at #37. It received 1,007 spins (+203).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

