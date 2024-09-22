Songs By The Weeknd, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Kesha Top 40

After making debuts on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” and Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” officially enter the Top 25 this week. Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” also enters that region.

Played 4,154 times during the September 15-21 tracking period (+2,411), “Dancing In The Flames” soars eight places to #21.

Up seventeen spots, “It’s ok I’m ok” earns #23 with 2,854 spins (+1,977).

With a directly contrasting title, “I Am Not Okay” rises two spots to #24. It posted a tracking period play count of 2,507 (+146).

— Beyond the Tate McRae song, there are no new additions to the Top 30 this week. There is, however, one new Top 40 entry.

Kesha’s “Joyride,” that song, rises five places to make its chart debut at #37. It received 1,007 spins (+203).