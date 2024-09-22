in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Indeed Ascends To #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Headline Planet’s projection was correct, as “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” flies to #1.

Making good on the early-week projection, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” single earns #1 thanks to the ~16,428 plays it received during the September 15-21 tracking period. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 1,194.

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” last week’s leader, falls one level to #2.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” holds at #3, while her “Espresso” stays at #4 — and actually posts a week-over-week airplay gain. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spends another week in the #5 position.

