Olivia Culpo Delivers Instagram Wow Moment, Looks Stunning In New Bikini Pictures

As we enter Labor Day Weekend, the symbolic end to the summer of 2024 has arrived. Many will unsurprisingly wave goodbye from a beach or poolside setting.

That is the case for Olivia Culpo, whose Saturday Instagram post chronicles time on the beach in her native Rhode Island.

The gallery includes a few photos of the former Miss Universe looking unsurprisingly incredible in a red-patterned bikini.

The first shot finds Culpo paying tribute to her New England roots; she is eating a lobster roll (or “lobstah role” as she clarifies in the comments).

Her latest Instagram post follows.