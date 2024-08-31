in Hot On Social

Olivia Culpo Delivers Instagram Wow Moment, Looks Stunning In New Bikini Pictures

The former Miss Universe looks incredible at the beach in Rhode Island.

Olivia Culpo wows in bikini in latest Instagram gallery (@oliviaculpo)

As we enter Labor Day Weekend, the symbolic end to the summer of 2024 has arrived. Many will unsurprisingly wave goodbye from a beach or poolside setting.

That is the case for Olivia Culpo, whose Saturday Instagram post chronicles time on the beach in her native Rhode Island.

The gallery includes a few photos of the former Miss Universe looking unsurprisingly incredible in a red-patterned bikini.

The first shot finds Culpo paying tribute to her New England roots; she is eating a lobster roll (or “lobstah role” as she clarifies in the comments).

Her latest Instagram post follows.

Olivia Culpo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Music Video, Co-Starring Jenna Ortega, Earns #2 On YouTube Music Videos Chart

Central Cee Becomes First UK Rapper To Reach #1 At Urban Radio, As Lil Baby Collab “BAND4BAND Tops Chart