Central Cee Becomes First UK Rapper To Reach #1 At Urban Radio, As Lil Baby Collab “BAND4BAND Tops Chart

“BAND4BAND” rises to #1 on this week’s urban radio chart.

Central Cee & Lil Baby in BAND4BAND | Video screenshot | Columbia

The Mediabase urban radio chart welcomes a new #1 song this week, and it is of the milestone variety.

Up two places from last week’s position, Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” earns the pinnacle position on the new listing. In claiming first place, Central Cee becomes the first UK rapper to earn #1 on the US urban radio listing.

“BAND4BAND” received ~6,876 spins during the August 25-31 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,206 plays.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” holds at #2, while GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” drops from #1 to #3.

Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything (featuring Drake)” stays at #4, and GloRilla’s “TGIF” ascends one level to #5.

