Madison Novo Does It Again, Shining For Pink Melon, Berry Beachy, More During Las Vegas Swim Week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Pink Melon Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
In the early stages of the summer,
Madison Novo made a big runway impact at Miami Swim Week.
As the summer draws to a close, she impressed on the runway in another city.
Madison made multiple appearances at the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, wowing for Pink Melon, Berry Beachy Swimwear, For The Stars, and Styx Athletics.
The model looked amazing in each look, further establishing herself as a potential force in the fashion space — and further adding to the memorability of each designer’s collection.
Photos follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District:
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Pink Melon Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model walks the runway for the Pink Melon Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during Style Oasis presented by Art Hearts Fashion and MMGNET group at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Styx Athletics fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Madison Novo] walks the runway for the Styx Athletics fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
