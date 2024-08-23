Madison Novo Does It Again, Shining For Pink Melon, Berry Beachy, More During Las Vegas Swim Week

In the early stages of the summer, Madison Novo made a big runway impact at Miami Swim Week.

As the summer draws to a close, she impressed on the runway in another city.

Madison made multiple appearances at the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, wowing for Pink Melon, Berry Beachy Swimwear, For The Stars, and Styx Athletics.

The model looked amazing in each look, further establishing herself as a potential force in the fashion space — and further adding to the memorability of each designer’s collection.

Photos follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District: