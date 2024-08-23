in Runway

Vera Rosalind Delivered Stunning Runway Looks For Milla Stone, Love For Upcycling At Las Vegas Swim Week

The model looked fantastic during the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: A model [Vera Rosalind] walks the runway for the Love For Upcycling fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

The inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion turned out to be a big moment for Vera Rosalind.

The rising star model walked for Milla Stone and Love For Upcycling, looking strikingly beautiful on the runways for both designers.

Vera’s impressive looks at the event will surely bolster her ascent into modeling stardom, while also providing lasting visibility for the brands.

Held at Resorts World, the August 15-19 Las Vegas Swim Week featured memorable shows from some of the biggest names in swim fashion.

Photos of Vera’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Vera Rosalind] walks the runway for the Love For Upcycling fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Vera Rosalind] walks the runway for the Love For Upcycling fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Vera Rosalind] walks the runway for the Milla Stone fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Vera Rosalind] walks the runway for the Milla Stone fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

las Vegas swim weekvera rosalind

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” Could Challenge For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Madison Novo Does It Again, Shining For Pink Melon, Berry Beachy, More During Las Vegas Swim Week