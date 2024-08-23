Vera Rosalind Delivered Stunning Runway Looks For Milla Stone, Love For Upcycling At Las Vegas Swim Week

The inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion turned out to be a big moment for Vera Rosalind.

The rising star model walked for Milla Stone and Love For Upcycling, looking strikingly beautiful on the runways for both designers.

Vera’s impressive looks at the event will surely bolster her ascent into modeling stardom, while also providing lasting visibility for the brands.

Held at Resorts World, the August 15-19 Las Vegas Swim Week featured memorable shows from some of the biggest names in swim fashion.

Photos of Vera’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District: