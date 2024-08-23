Hannah Stroemple Impresses For Asta Razma, David Tupaz During Las Vegas Swim Week

Booked for the runway at the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion, Hannah Stroemple had a big opportunity last week.

She absolutely made the most of it.

Hannah walked on behalf of Asta Razma and David Tupaz, and she looked great in both shows. With undeniable beauty and grace during the shows, Stroemple left no doubt about her potential – and likely opened the door for more achievements in the world of fashion.

She added flair to immensely memorable shows from both designers, helping to make the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week a resonant one.

Photos follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District: