Hannah Stroemple Impresses For Asta Razma, David Tupaz During Las Vegas Swim Week

The model looked beautiful during last week’s Las Vegas Swim Week Shows.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: A model [Hannah Stroemple] walks the runway for the Asta Razma fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Booked for the runway at the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion, Hannah Stroemple had a big opportunity last week.

She absolutely made the most of it.

Hannah walked on behalf of Asta Razma and David Tupaz, and she looked great in both shows. With undeniable beauty and grace during the shows, Stroemple left no doubt about her potential – and likely opened the door for more achievements in the world of fashion.

She added flair to immensely memorable shows from both designers, helping to make the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week a resonant one.

Photos follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Hannah Stroemple] walks the runway for the Asta Razma fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Hannah Stroemple] walks the runway for the Asta Razma fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Hannah Stroemple] walks the runway for the Asta Razma fashion show during the Las Vegas Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Hannah Stroemple] walks the runway for the David Tupaz fashion show during the Swim Week Las Vegas powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Hannah Stroemple] walks the runway for the David Tupaz fashion show during the Swim Week Las Vegas powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Hannah stroemplelas Vegas swim week

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

