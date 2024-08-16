Report: Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” Wins US Sales Race, Earns 15th Week At #1 Overall; Chappell Roan #2

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” continues its impressive run, reportedly notching a fifteenth week at #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Swift album sold another 28K US copies during the August 9-15 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, it generated 85K in total US units.

Both figures rank as the week’s best, and though Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly, its data should concur with that overall outcome. That means Swift’s album is looking at an eighth overall week at #1 on Top Album Sales (pure sales) and a fifteenth overall week at #1 on the Billboard 200 (total units).

— Though it looks like “Tortured Poets” will hold onto #1, Chappell Roan’s immensely buzzy “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” had an impressive week its own right. Generating what Hits reports as 71K units (14K from album sales, just under 56K from track streams, just under 1K from track sales), it should reach a new peak of #2 on the overall Billboard 200.