in Album Sales, Music News

Report: Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” Wins US Sales Race, Earns 15th Week At #1 Overall; Chappell Roan #2

“The Tortured Poets Department” remains #1, while “Midwest Princess” hits a new high.

Taylor Swift - The Manuscript press photo by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” continues its impressive run, reportedly notching a fifteenth week at #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Swift album sold another 28K US copies during the August 9-15 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, it generated 85K in total US units.

Both figures rank as the week’s best, and though Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly, its data should concur with that overall outcome. That means Swift’s album is looking at an eighth overall week at #1 on Top Album Sales (pure sales) and a fifteenth overall week at #1 on the Billboard 200 (total units).

— Though it looks like “Tortured Poets” will hold onto #1, Chappell Roan’s immensely buzzy “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” had an impressive week its own right. Generating what Hits reports as 71K units (14K from album sales, just under 56K from track streams, just under 1K from track sales), it should reach a new peak of #2 on the overall Billboard 200.

Chappell roanTaylor Swiftthe rise and fall of a midwest princessthe tortured poets department

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dasha’s “Austin” Heads For Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart

LISA & Rosalia’s “New Woman” Ranks As Top Debut On Global Spotify Streaming Chart; Post Malone & Tim McGraw Earn US Honor