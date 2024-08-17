in Music News

LISA & Rosalia’s “New Woman” Ranks As Top Debut On Global Spotify Streaming Chart; Post Malone & Tim McGraw Earn US Honor

“New Woman” starts at #4 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

ROSALIA and LISA in New Woman | LLOUD/RCA

“New Woman,” the eagerly anticipated collaboration between LISA and ROSALÍA, enjoyed an unsurprisingly big opening day on Spotify.

Credited with 6,007,496 streams, it earned #4 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, August 16. The total, moreover, positions “New Woman” as the chart’s top new entry — and one of only two newcomers in the Top 10 (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” the other, earns #10 with 4,585,607).

As “New Woman” made its mark globally, cuts from Post Malone’s new “F-1 Trillion” album enjoyed success in the United States. His Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Had Some Help” returned to #1 on the US chart, while “Wrong Ones (featuring Tim McGraw)” earned #9 as the day’s top debut. It received 1,552,944 Friday streams in the United States.

