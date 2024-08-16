in Music News

Dasha’s “Austin” Heads For Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart

“Austin” will continue its run on this week’s chart.

Dasha - Austin video screenshot

Dasha’s breakthrough hit “Austin” should reach a new height on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Based on its performance during the first five days of the August 11-17 tracking period, “Austin” will secure a Top 15 position on the listing. The song currently holds #15 on the format’s building/real-time chart, and given its rate of gain , it should have no trouble retaining that position through the close of tracking.

It may even leapfrog Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine,” which is #14 on the building chart but gaining at a slower rate (it is up 6% from the same-time-last-week mark, whereas “Austin” is up by nearly 11%).

austindasha

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tinashe’s “Nasty” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Report: Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” Wins US Sales Race, Earns 15th Week At #1 Overall; Chappell Roan #2