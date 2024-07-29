in Music News

MGK & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road,” Taylor Swift’s “Broken Heart” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The singles share this week’s most added honor.

Lonely Road video screenshot | Interscope

mgk & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road” and Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” share this week’s most added distinction at the hot adult contemporary radio format. The singles each landed at 13 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

With 10 new adds, Mark Ambor’s “Belong Together” claims third place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” directly follows in fourth place; it won support from another 6 stations.

Each added by 5 new stations, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” tie for fifth place.

