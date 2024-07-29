in Culture News, Hot On Social

Kornelia Ski Attends alice + olivia’s Koketit Launch In Southampton, Wows In Red Dress

The rising star model and style influencer looked stunning at the recent event.

Kornelia Ski at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)

To celebrate the new Koketit collaboration, alice + olivia teamed with artist Shira Barzilay for a memorable event at the brand’s Southampton, New York location.

Hosted by Stacey Bendet, Lisa Perry and Jenny Molle on Friday, the event included live painting by Barzilay, music from DJ Pamela Tick, fashion-oriented stations, and food and drink. Casa26bh and Casa del Sol provided a patchwork station and cocktail bar, respectively.

The event also featured an attendee roster of some very noteworthy names from entertainment and fashion. Said guest list included popular model and style influencer Kornelia Ski. Wearing a red dress, she looked characteristically stunning in photos at the celebration.

Fellow modeling sensation Zarina Yeva joined Kornelia on the photo circuit, adding her own fashion prowess to the shots. With names like these in attendance, the exciting Koketit collaboration received the memorable launch it deserved.

Pieces are available on the alice + olivia website, as well as the brand’s physical stores. Photos of Kornelia and Zarina enjoying Friday’s event follow, courtesy of Brandsway Creative:

Kornelia Ski at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)
Kornelia Ski at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)
Kornelia Ski at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)
Kornelia Ski at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)
Zarina Yeva and Kornelia Ski at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)
Zarina Yeva at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)
Zarina Yeva at alice + olivia Southampton, celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)

