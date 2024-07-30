in Culture News, TV News

“Owning Manhattan” Star Jade Shenker Attends Project Zero Fundraiser, alice + olivia Launch (Special Look)

The “Owning Manhattan” star was part of two big Long Island events this weekend.

Jade Shenker at Project Zero’s Annual Beach Clean-up & Fundraiser at Montauk Beach House celebrating Alexandra Richard’s Birthday (Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com)

“Owning Manhattan” star Jade Shenker made her presence felt out east this weekend, attending Project Zero and Montauk Beach House’s beach clean-up fundraiser in Montauk and the alice + olivia Koketit in Southhampton.

In celebration of Alexandra Richards’ birthday, Saturday’s Project Zero event started with a beach clean-up at Nick’s Beach. After that endeavor, the event moved to Montauk Beach House for a pool party and fundraiser with Richards and Brandi Cyrus spending time in the DJ booth.

Sponsors included Heineken 0.0, ClareRose Inc., Herbivore, Brady Hunter Foundation, Topo Chico, and Dr. Greenberg Cosmetics.

One day earlier, Shenker attended the launch party for alice + olivia’s Koketit collaboration with Shira Barzilay. Stacey Bendet, Lisa Perry, and Jenny Mollen hosted the event from the Southampton alice + olivia location, with Casa26bh & Casa del Sol respectively sponsoring a patchwork station and cocktail bar. Barzilay added unique flair to the event in the form of live painting.

Photos of Shenker’s time at the events follow, courtesy of Brandsway Creative:

Jade Shenker at Project Zero’s Annual Beach Clean-up & Fundraiser at Montauk Beach House celebrating Alexandra Richard’s Birthday (Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com)
Jade Shenker at Project Zero’s Annual Beach Clean-up & Fundraiser at Montauk Beach House celebrating Alexandra Richard’s Birthday (Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com)
Jade Shenker at Project Zero’s Annual Beach Clean-up & Fundraiser at Montauk Beach House celebrating Alexandra Richard’s Birthday (Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com)
Jade Shenker at alice + olivia Southampton Celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)
Jade Shenker at alice + olivia Southampton Celebrating the Launch of alice + olivia X Koketit (Photo: Madison Fender/BFA.com)

