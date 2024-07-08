“The Boys” Stars Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie Appear For “Rescue Dog Rescue” On Colbert’s “Late Show”

As season four of “The Boys” continues to attract fan enthusiasm on Prime Video, three cast members from the show make a traditional television appearance.

Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, and Colby Minifie appear on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The trio joins Stephen for the recurring “Rescue Dog Rescue” segment. The spot airs as part of an episode also featuring chats with Michael Douglas and Abby Phillip.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow: