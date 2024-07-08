“The Boys” Stars Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie Appear For “Rescue Dog Rescue” On Colbert’s “Late Show”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Chace Crawford, Antony Starr, Colby Minifie during Monday’s July 8, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
As season four of “The Boys” continues to attract fan enthusiasm on Prime Video, three cast members from the show make a traditional television appearance.
Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, and Colby Minifie appear on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The trio joins Stephen for the recurring “Rescue Dog Rescue” segment. The spot airs as part of an episode also featuring chats with Michael Douglas and Abby Phillip.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:
