Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Billie Eilish Top 20, Teddy Swims Top 25

“Please Please Please” was the week’s top airplay gainer.

Powered by the week’s greatest airplay gain, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” makes the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 5,731 times during the June 30-July 6 tracking period, “Please Please Please” soars six places to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a format-leading 1,879.

— As “Please Please Please” hits the Top 15, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” soars into the Top 20. Teddy Swims’ “The Door” concurrently moves into the Top 25.

Up three places, “BIRDS” earns #20 with 4,123 spins (+979).

A spin count of 2,243 (+294) concurrently lifts “The Door” two places to #25.

