in TV News

Scarlett Johansson, Joey King, Sublime Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

The first “Tonight Show” of July aired Monday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1993 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Scarlett Johansson and host Jimmy Fallon during The Whisper Challenge on Monday, July 8, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Off since June 20, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returned with an original Monday.

Scarlett Johansson appeared as lead guest, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. She also joined Fallon in the latest installment of “The Whisper Challenge.”

Following Scarlett’s appearance, Fallon welcomed Joey King for an interview. Sublime later closed the show with a musical performance.

The episode began airing at 11:35PM ET and will start in the same time on the west. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1993 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Scarlett Johansson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 8, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1993 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Scarlett Johansson and host Jimmy Fallon during The Whisper Challenge on Monday, July 8, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1993 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Joey King during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 8, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1993 — Pictured: Musical guest Sublime performs on Monday, July 8, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1993 — Pictured: Musical guest Sublime performs on Monday, July 8, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonJoey Kingnbcscarlett johanssonsublimethe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“The Boys” Stars Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie Appear For “Rescue Dog Rescue” On Colbert’s “Late Show”