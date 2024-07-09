Scarlett Johansson, Joey King, Sublime Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1993 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Scarlett Johansson and host Jimmy Fallon during The Whisper Challenge on Monday, July 8, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Off since June 20, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returned with an original Monday.
Scarlett Johansson appeared as lead guest, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. She also joined Fallon in the latest installment of “The Whisper Challenge.”
Following Scarlett’s appearance, Fallon welcomed Joey King for an interview. Sublime later closed the show with a musical performance.
The episode began airing at 11:35PM ET and will start in the same time on the west. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
