Gracie Abrams’ “Secret Of Us” Projected To Debut With 70-80K US Units

Gracie Abrams is on track to score her first career Top 10 — if not Top 5 — entry on the Billboard 200 US albums chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s “The Secret Of Us” will debut with 70-80K in first-week US consumption, reflecting combined units from album sales, track sales, and track streams. Hits neither breaks down the sales vs. streaming projection nor forecasts a specific chart position, but it does say “The Secret Of Us” is trending as the week’s top debut.

With Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” and Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” as the only holdover albums generally moving 70K+ units per week, the new Gracie Abrams album would thus appear in the mix for a Top 5 debut. A Top 10 debut seems all but certain should the projection even roughly hold.

“The Secret Of Us” is the follow-up to 2023’s “Good Riddance,” which started at #52 on the Billboard 200.

Abrams supported the new album with a mini-concert for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Video highlights follow.