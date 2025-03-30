Special Look: Gracie Abrams Performs, Accepts Songwriter Of The Year At Billboard Women In Music Ceremony

The artist behind such hits as “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “That’s So True” received special recognition at the 2025 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

Gracie Abrams, that artist, received the Songwriter of the Year honor at Saturday’s ceremony. Abrams reflected on the power of songwriting, while also recognizing the impact of Taylor Swift.

“Songwriting is wild,” said Abrams. “It’s sometimes wildly embarrassing…It is our most private diary entries and our loudest clarion calls. It is our hiding place and, sometimes, our very salvation. I have been lucky to learn from and write with some of the most wonderful and talented people – The incomparable Ms Taylor Swift! I will never stop pinching myself and I will never stop thanking her for the gift of her pen which very much raised me.”

Prior to accepting the award, Abrams delivered a performance of the aforementioned “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” She also walked the show’s official red carpet.

Photos follow, courtesy of Penske Media.