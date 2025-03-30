in Music News

Special Look: Gracie Abrams Performs, Accepts Songwriter Of The Year At Billboard Women In Music Ceremony

Gracie Abrams was an honoree at Saturday’s event.

Gracie Abrams at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California [Rich Polk, courtesy of Penske Media and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis]

The artist behind such hits as “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “That’s So True” received special recognition at the 2025 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

Gracie Abrams, that artist, received the Songwriter of the Year honor at Saturday’s ceremony. Abrams reflected on the power of songwriting, while also recognizing the impact of Taylor Swift.

“Songwriting is wild,” said Abrams. “It’s sometimes wildly embarrassing…It is our most private diary entries and our loudest clarion calls. It is our hiding place and, sometimes, our very salvation. I have been lucky to learn from and write with some of the most wonderful and talented people – The incomparable Ms Taylor Swift! I will never stop pinching myself and I will never stop thanking her for the gift of her pen which very much raised me.”

Prior to accepting the award, Abrams delivered a performance of the aforementioned “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” She also walked the show’s official red carpet.

Photos follow, courtesy of Penske Media.

Gracie Abrams at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California [Christopher Polk, courtesy of Penske Media and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis]
Gracie Abrams at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California [Christopher Polk, courtesy of Penske Media and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis]
Gracie Abrams at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California [Rich Polk, courtesy of Penske Media and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis]

gracie abrams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Earns 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

JENNIE Receives Global Force Award At Billboard Women In Music Ceremony (Special Look)