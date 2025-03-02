in Hot On Social

Gia Duddy Accessorizes Black Bikini In New Instagram Reel; Video Goes Viral With Over 2.5 Million Views

Gia Duddy looks unsurprisingly amazing in the new post.

Gia Duddy upgrades her black bikini look with various accessories | Via @giaduddy

Gia Duddy’s latest Instagram Reel has officially gone viral, netting over 2.5 million views in just one day of release.

The video in question finds the famously beautiful influencer demonstrating the power of accessories. She opens wearing a black bikini, before elevating the look with a variety of different pieces.

The accessories certainly add pizzazz, although with how stunning she looks in the bikini alone — it is doubtful many would have any complaints.

Also available on TikTok (where Gia actually boasts a bigger following), the post has nonetheless achieved most of its virality on Instagram. Along with the massive view count, the video boasts nearly 50K likes and an outpouring of favorable comments. Many follow the trend of comparing Gia to classic sports moments and athletes.

An embed of the new video follows:

gia duddy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

