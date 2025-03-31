First Look: Britt Lower Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2117 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Britt Lower during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 31, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
On the heels of the show’s buzzy recent season finale, “Severance” star Britt Lower drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Lower, the actress behind both Helena and Helly on the acclaimed series, chats with Jimmy on Monday’s episode.
The episode also features an appearance by Jack Black and a performance by Yandel.
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, check out first-look photos from the taping:
