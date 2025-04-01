Drake’s “Nokia” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Drake’s “Nokia” is winning support at pop radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the format.

The buzzy single received playlist pickups from 41 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

A new selection for 25 stations, Doechii’s “Anxiety” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board. Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” follows in third with 24 pickups, while an add count of 15 positions A2O May’s “Under My Skin” in fourth.

Each added by 14 stations, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and Dasha’s “Not At This Party” tie for fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: JO1’s “BE CLASSIC” (12 adds, 7th-most), SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” (10 adds, 8th-most), Jonas Brothers’ “Love Me To Heaven” (9 adds, 9th-most), Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), Lizzo’s “Still Bad” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Shaboozey’s “Good News” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).