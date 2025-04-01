in Music News

Drake’s “Nokia” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The buzzy Drake hit takes first place on the pop radio add board.

Drake - Nokia video screenshot | Republic

Drake’s “Nokia” is winning support at pop radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the format.

The buzzy single received playlist pickups from 41 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

A new selection for 25 stations, Doechii’s “Anxiety” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board. Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” follows in third with 24 pickups, while an add count of 15 positions A2O May’s “Under My Skin” in fourth.

Each added by 14 stations, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and Dasha’s “Not At This Party” tie for fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: JO1’s “BE CLASSIC” (12 adds, 7th-most), SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” (10 adds, 8th-most), Jonas Brothers’ “Love Me To Heaven” (9 adds, 9th-most), Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), Lizzo’s “Still Bad” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Shaboozey’s “Good News” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).

a2o mayAlex warenChappell roandashadoechiiDrakejo1jonas brotherslizzonokiashaboozeyszatyla

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gigi Hadid, Triple H Booked For April 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”