in Hot On Social

Laurence Bedard Rocks Pink Fashion Nova Underwear, Looks Absolutely Mesmerizing In New Instagram Pictures

The model looks breathtaking in a pair of new lingerie shots.

Laurence Bedard wows in stunning Fashion Nova sets | Via @lolobe4

As one of the platform’s most strikingly attractive creators, Laurence “lolobe4” Bedard has amassed a massive Instagram following of nearly 2.8 million. Her latest posts will only add to the buzz.

Monday, she shared a photo in the Olivia Embroidery Heart lingerie set from Fashion Nova. Tuesday, she posted a pair of selfies in the brand’s Charlotte Lace Heart Garter 4 Piece Set.

Both posts find Laurence looking positively beautiful, while also showcasing her killer tattoos and famously incredible figure. The shots also deserve credit for their aesthetic, highlighting the pink-painted room to give an immensely artistic feel.

With posts like these, Laurence Bedard’s status as a standout social content creator should only grow deeper.

laurence bedard

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Millie Bobby Brown Scheduled For March 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”