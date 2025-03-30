JENNIE Receives Global Force Award At Billboard Women In Music Ceremony (Special Look)

Whether as part of BLACKPINK or as the force behind the hit solo album “Ruby,” JENNIE has spent years making a global impact. For 2025, her impact earned her special recognition at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony.

JENNIE received the Global Force award at Saturday’s show; Kali Uchis presented the honor during the ceremony.

JENNIE was one of several high-profile honorees at the event, joining big names like Doechii (Woman of the Year), Gracie Abrams (Songwriter of the Year), Meghan Trainor (Hitmaker), and Tyla (Impact Award).

Photos from JENNIE’s time at the event follow, courtesy of Penske Media: