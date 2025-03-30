in Music News

JENNIE Receives Global Force Award At Billboard Women In Music Ceremony (Special Look)

JENNIE receives recognition for her worldwide success.

Jennie Kim at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California [Rich Polk, courtesy of Penske Media and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis]

Whether as part of BLACKPINK or as the force behind the hit solo album “Ruby,” JENNIE has spent years making a global impact. For 2025, her impact earned her special recognition at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony.

JENNIE received the Global Force award at Saturday’s show; Kali Uchis presented the honor during the ceremony.

JENNIE was one of several high-profile honorees at the event, joining big names like Doechii (Woman of the Year), Gracie Abrams (Songwriter of the Year), Meghan Trainor (Hitmaker), and Tyla (Impact Award).

Photos from JENNIE’s time at the event follow, courtesy of Penske Media:

Jennie Kim at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California [Christopher Polk, courtesy of Penske Media and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis]
Jennie Kim at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California [Rich Polk, courtesy of Penske Media and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis]

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

