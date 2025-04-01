in TV News

Gigi Hadid, Triple H Booked For April 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature a performance by CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1803 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Gigi Hadid has booked her return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Gigi will appear as the lead guest on the April 8 edition of the late-night talk show. The broadcast will also feature a chat with WWE’s Triple H, who will be inducted into the brand’s Hall of Fame ten days later.

Along with the Gigi Hadid and Triple H interviews, the broadcast will feature a performance by CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso.

Listings follow:

Tuesday, April 1: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Amanda Peet, Louis McCartney and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #2118

Wednesday, April 2: Guests include Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler, Olivia Munn, Bon Iver and musical guest Wet Leg. Show #2119

Thursday, April 3: Guests include Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Hailee Steinfeld and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show #2120

Friday, April 4: Guests include John Legend, Bill Burr and musical guest John Legend ft. Black Thought. (OAD 3/18/25)

Monday, April 7: Guests include Adam Levine, Bella Ramsey, Sam Nivola and comedian Tina Friml. Show #2121

Tuesday, April 8: Guests include Gigi Hadid, Triple H and musical guest CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso. Show #2122

