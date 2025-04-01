in Music News

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” May Reach #1 At Pop Radio This Week

The song is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Chappell Roan in Pink Pony Club | Video screenshot

First released in April 2020, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” reached new heights following the artist’s mainstream breakout in 2023 and 2024.

This week, as the song celebrates its fifth anniversary, it could reach #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Pink Pony Club” presently finds itself in a very tight race at the top with Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem.” Unlike those three songs, however, it is actually up in airplay versus the same-time-last-week. If that momentum holds, it should be able to pull ahead by the close of the March 30-April 5 tracking period.

The most likely threat is the enduring “Die With A Smile,” which has thus far posted a much better week-to-week hold than the other two songs. And because it also has a shot of returning to #1 on this week’s hot adult contemporary listing, there is a universe in which pop programmers provide it with “one last hurrah” atop their format’s chart.

The potential week-over-week gain for “Pink Pony Club,” moreover, could be capped by the rise of Chappell’s latest single “The Giver.”

Still, “Pink Pony Club” absolutely has a strong chance of reaching #1 based on how things presently stand. And if it does end up falling short this week, it would remain a favorite to get there on the subsequent chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

