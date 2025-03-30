Peyton List Appears On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Peyton List drops by Monday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actress’ interview touches on both her hit streaming projects — the recently concluded Netflix series “Cobra Kai” and the buzzy Paramount+ offering “School Spirits.”

List also chats about her boyfriend Jacob Bertrand, with whom she worked on mid-2010s Disney offering “The Swap” and the aforementioned “Cobra Kai.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a visit from “The Righteous Gemstones” star Adam Devine.

The episode will air during the day on Monday; local listings will reveal the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping: