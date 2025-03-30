in TV News

Peyton List Appears On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The actress talks about “Cobra Kai,” “School Spirits,” and more.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3121, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Peyton List drops by Monday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actress’ interview touches on both her hit streaming projects — the recently concluded Netflix series “Cobra Kai” and the buzzy Paramount+ offering “School Spirits.”

List also chats about her boyfriend Jacob Bertrand, with whom she worked on mid-2010s Disney offering “The Swap” and the aforementioned “Cobra Kai.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a visit from “The Righteous Gemstones” star Adam Devine.

The episode will air during the day on Monday; local listings will reveal the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

