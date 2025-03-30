in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The smash hit becomes a multi-week leader at Hot AC.

Gracie Abrams - That's So True Live at Radio City | Video screenshot | Interscope

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” retains its #1 spot on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, officially bringing its reign to two weeks.

“That’s So True” received ~4,998 plays during the March 23-29 tracking period. Though down 24 spins from last week’s mark, the count narrowly keeps “That’s So True” in the leadership position.

The Abrams single had previously spent two weeks atop the pop chart.

As for Hot AC, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds as a close #2. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” stays in the #3 position, and Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” retains its #4 ranking. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” also holds steady, notching another week at #5.

