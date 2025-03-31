Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, Paris Jackson Celebrate “Spring Break” In Bikinis On April 3 “Doctor Odyssey” (First Look)

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSpring BreakÓ - Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
ABC’s “Doctor Odyssey” has a track record of attracting noteworthy guest stars, and that continues this week.
The April 3 episode, entitled “Spring Break,” features numerous noteworthy guests, including Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, and Paris Jackson.
“Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college “vixens” set their sights on Max,” says the official logline, clearly alluding to the aforementioned women. “Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes.”
Ahead of the April 3 airing, ABC shared a collection of first-look episodic photos, as well as shots from behind-the-scenes of the episode’s production.
