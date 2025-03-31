in TV News

Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, Paris Jackson Celebrate “Spring Break” In Bikinis On April 3 “Doctor Odyssey” (First Look)

A look at this week’s “Doctor Odyssey” episode.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSpring BreakÓ - Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, AVA PHILLIPPE, PARIS JACKSON

ABC’s “Doctor Odyssey” has a track record of attracting noteworthy guest stars, and that continues this week.

The April 3 episode, entitled “Spring Break,” features numerous noteworthy guests, including Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, and Paris Jackson.

“Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college “vixens” set their sights on Max,” says the official logline, clearly alluding to the aforementioned women. “Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes.”

Ahead of the April 3 airing, ABC shared a collection of first-look episodic photos, as well as shots from behind-the-scenes of the episode’s production.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, AVA PHILLIPPE, PARIS JACKSON
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
AVA PHILLIPPE, CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, PARIS JACKSON
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
AVA PHILLIPPE, CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, PARIS JACKSON
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
PARIS JACKSON
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
AVA PHILLIPPE
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
AVA PHILLIPPE
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE
DOCTOR ODYSSEY – ÒSpring BreakÓ – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)
CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE

abcava phillippecharlotte lawrencedoctor odysseyParis Jackson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Britt Lower Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” May Reach #1 At Pop Radio This Week