Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Earns 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” remains the biggest song at pop radio, spending a second week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
The “Short n’ Sweet” smash received ~14,180 spins during the March 23-29 tracking period. The count falls 1,950 plays shy of last week’s mark but still ranks as the week’s #1 total.
Up one spot, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ enduring “Die With A Smile” claims #2.
Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” falls one spot to #3, while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” stays in the #5 position.
A two-place rise concurrently brings Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” to #5.
Comments
Loading…