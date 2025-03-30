in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Earns 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Bed Chem” retains the top spot at pop radio.

Sabrina Carpenter - album press photo (courtesy of Island Records)

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” remains the biggest song at pop radio, spending a second week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The “Short n’ Sweet” smash received ~14,180 spins during the March 23-29 tracking period. The count falls 1,950 plays shy of last week’s mark but still ranks as the week’s #1 total.

Up one spot, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ enduring “Die With A Smile” claims #2.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” falls one spot to #3, while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” stays in the #5 position.

A two-place rise concurrently brings Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” to #5.

bed chemBruno MarsChappell roangracie abramskendrick lamarLady Gagasabrina carpentersza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Special Look: Gracie Abrams Performs, Accepts Songwriter Of The Year At Billboard Women In Music Awards