Diana Lapo Ranked As Miami Swim Week Standout, Wowing For Lybethras, Asola, Black Tape, Cody Chris

With so many stunning models representing so many amazing brands, attempting to crown Miami Swim Week MVP would be a fool’s errand. But if one were to go down that path, they would very likely settle on Diana Lapo as at least one of the week’s standouts.

The bikini pro and model looked sensational on the runway for various brands, with some of her most noteworthy runway appearances coming during the Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion series. Lapo wowed in designs for Lybethras, Asola Swim, and Cody Christian Collection, while also appearing during the always-memorable Black Tape Project show.

Diana already boasts over 100K Instagram followers and plenty of industry buzz, but with memorable runway moments like this, one would think the buzz is only just beginning.

Photos of her Art Hearts Fashion appearances follow, courtesy of Designing The District.