Diana Lapo Ranked As Miami Swim Week Standout, Wowing For Lybethras, Asola, Black Tape, Cody Chris

Diana Lapo looked sensational on various runways at Miami Swim Week.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 30: Diana Lapo walks the runway for the Lybethras fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

With so many stunning models representing so many amazing brands, attempting to crown Miami Swim Week MVP would be a fool’s errand. But if one were to go down that path, they would very likely settle on Diana Lapo as at least one of the week’s standouts.

The bikini pro and model looked sensational on the runway for various brands, with some of her most noteworthy runway appearances coming during the Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion series. Lapo wowed in designs for Lybethras, Asola Swim, and Cody Christian Collection, while also appearing during the always-memorable Black Tape Project show.

Diana already boasts over 100K Instagram followers and plenty of industry buzz, but with memorable runway moments like this, one would think the buzz is only just beginning.

Photos of her Art Hearts Fashion appearances follow, courtesy of Designing The District.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 02: Diana Lapo walks the runway for The Black Tape Project fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on June 02, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Diana Lapo walks the runway for The Black Tape Project fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on June 02, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Diana Lapo walks the runway for the Asola Swim fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Diana Lapo walks the runway for the Asola Swim fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Diana Lapo walks the runway for the Cody Chris Collection fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Diana Lapo walks the runway for the Cody Chris Collection fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Diana Lapo walks the runway for the Lybethras fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Diana Lapo walks the runway for the Lybethras fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

