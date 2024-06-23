in Music News, New Music

Nayeon’s “ABCD” Earns #3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

No other new release even made the Top 25.

Nayeon - ABCD video screenshot | JYP Entertainment

Nayeon’s “ABCD” made an unsurprisingly big impact on YouTube during its opening week, notching a prominent debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 14.1 million views during the June 14-20 tracking period, “ABCD” starts at #3 on the listing. The video, moreover, ranks as the top new entry.

No other new release, in fact, even made the Top 25 this week.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “ABCD” received 23.6 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count results in a #4 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, where “ABCD” also ranks as the week’s top newcomer.

