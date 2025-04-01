Bella Ramsey, Sam Nivola Scheduled For April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

One night after “The White Lotus” concludes its third season, and six days before “The Last Of Us” premieres its second, stars from both series will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Who else can you expect on “Fallon” in the coming week? Official listings follow:

Tuesday, April 1: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Amanda Peet, Louis McCartney and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #2118

Wednesday, April 2: Guests include Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler, Olivia Munn, Bon Iver and musical guest Wet Leg. Show #2119

Thursday, April 3: Guests include Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Hailee Steinfeld and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show #2120

Friday, April 4: Guests include John Legend, Bill Burr and musical guest John Legend ft. Black Thought. (OAD 3/18/25)

Monday, April 7: Guests include Adam Levine, Bella Ramsey, Sam Nivola and comedian Tina Friml. Show #2121

Tuesday, April 8: Guests include Gigi Hadid, Triple H and musical guest CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso. Show #2122