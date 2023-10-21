in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

TXT’s “The Name Chapter: Freefall” Wins US Album Sales Race; Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” #1 Overall

“Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” will earn #1 on the Billboard 200.

This week’s US album race ends in a split-chart scenario, with the new Tomorrow x Together release earning #1 for traditional sales and the latest Bad Bunny album ruling for overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, TXT’s “The Name Chapter: Freefall” sold 108K US units during the October 13-19 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, the album generated 117K in total first-week US consumption.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the overall unit tally slots TXT’s album in third place for total consumption.

Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” rules on the consumption front, courtesy of its 183K debut-week units. Drake’s “For All The Dogs” takes #2 in that regard with 161K in its second week.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall outcomes should nonetheless be the same — #1 on Top Album Sales for TXT, and #1 on the Billboard 200 for Bad Bunny.

