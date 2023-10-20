Sam Heughan, Jana Kramer Appear On October 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I012 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Heughan, Jana Kramer, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently commenced its new season, and original broadcasts will continue this coming week.
The October 24 iteration will feature appearances by Sam Heughan and Jana Kramer.
Both appear for interviews on the broadcast, which additionally includes a busker search and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “When It Comes To You.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Tuesday. Check local listings for the specific start time in your market.
Prior to the broadcast, NBCUniversal issued a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” follows.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Jana Kramer, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Jana Kramer, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Jana Kramer, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: Jana Kramer — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Heughan, Jana Kramer, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Heughan, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Heughan, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Heughan, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Heughan, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Heughan, Jana Kramer, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I012 — Pictured: Sam Heughan — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
jana kramer kelly clarkson Sam Heughan the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…