Sam Heughan, Jana Kramer Appear On October 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently commenced its new season, and original broadcasts will continue this coming week.

The October 24 iteration will feature appearances by Sam Heughan and Jana Kramer.

Both appear for interviews on the broadcast, which additionally includes a busker search and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “When It Comes To You.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Tuesday. Check local listings for the specific start time in your market.

Prior to the broadcast, NBCUniversal issued a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” follows.