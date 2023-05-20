Cover Star Megan Fox Attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration In Hollywood, FL (Red Carpet Look)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated its new issue with a party near Miami Friday, and cover model Megan Fox was in attendance.

The actress, who appears on one of four covers for the new issue, predictably wowed on the red carpet at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The event was headlined by a performance by Kim Petras, the Grammy-winning “Unholy” artist who graces one of the issue’s other covers.

Following the event, PR firm TARA INK shared official red carpet photos from the gathering. Fox’s follow.