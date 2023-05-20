Olivia Ponton Rocks Green Dress, Looks Stunning At Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party In Miami (Special Look)

Olivia Ponton, who wows in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, made a statement on the red carpet for Friday’s release party in Miami.

Held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the celebration played host to the models who graced the pages of the new issue. The event also featured a performance by cover star and Grammy winner Kim Petras.

Ponton looked beautiful in a green dress while on the red carpet for the event.

Official assignment photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, courtesy of the TARA Ink PR agency, follow.