in Hot On Social

Olivia Ponton Rocks Green Dress, Looks Stunning At Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party In Miami (Special Look)

The immensely popular model and influencer wowed at the Hard Rock.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Olivia Ponton attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Ponton, who wows in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, made a statement on the red carpet for Friday’s release party in Miami.

Held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the celebration played host to the models who graced the pages of the new issue. The event also featured a performance by cover star and Grammy winner Kim Petras.

Ponton looked beautiful in a green dress while on the red carpet for the event.

Official assignment photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, courtesy of the TARA Ink PR agency, follow.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – MAY 19: Olivia Ponton attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – MAY 19: Olivia Ponton attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – MAY 19: Olivia Ponton attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – MAY 19: Olivia Ponton attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

olivia pontonsports illustrated swimsuit

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

    • Excellent work, Mike. Since I presently generate more than $36,000 a month from just one straightforward online business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet operations chores, you sv-80 may start earning a solid online income with as little as $29,000.
      .
      .
      Change the way you connect——————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

      Reply

  2. Finalement, j’ai fait 145 $/h. Il est temps de passer à l’action et vous pouvez également le rejoindre. C’est un moyen simple, dévoué et facile de devenir riche. Dans trois semaines, vous souhaiterez avoir commencé aujourd’hui. Essayez-le simplement sur le site d’accompagnement.
    BONNE CHANCE…. https://onlineweb76.blogspot.com/

    Reply

  3. Excellent work, Mike. Since I presently generate more than $36,000 a month from just one straightforward online business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet operations chores, you sv-80 may start earning a solid online income with as little as $29,000.
    .
    .
    Change the way you connect————————————>>>

    Reply

  5. Start now earning extra $15k or more just by doing very easy and simple jobfrom home. Last month i have earned and received $17953 from this easy job justby giving it only 3 hrs maximum a day online. i am now a good online earner andearns enough cash for me and my family easily. Every person on this earth cannow get this job and start earning real cash online right now just by followdetails mentioned on this blog……..

    .

    .

    Now Here ————————————->> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Laura Harrier Appears For Interview on “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Cover Star Megan Fox Attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration In Hollywood, FL (Red Carpet Look)