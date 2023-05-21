in Music News

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” Remains #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Miracle” spends a second week atop the dance chart.

Ellie Goulding in Miracle | Video screenshot | Columbia

For the second consecutive week, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” reigns as the #1 song at US dance radio.

“Miracle” stays atop this week’s Mediabase dance airplay chart, courtesy of the 578 spins it received during the May 14-20 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 19.

John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” holds at #2 on this week’s edition of the chart, while David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” rises one spot to #3.

MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust” ascends one spot to #4, and Regard & Ella Henderson’s “No Sleep” jumps four spots to #5.

