Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Rockets To #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart

As the follow-up to his record-breaking “Dangerous: The Double Album,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” is expected to make a major commercial splash during its opening week.

It is on its way to making that expectation a reality.

The new album rocketed to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart shortly following its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains atop the chart as of press time at 12:55AM ET Friday morning.

“One Thing At A Time” seized the throne from P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” to capture #1.

— As “One Thing At A Time” rules the album chart, single “Last Night” holds the #1 position on the US iTunes song sales chart.