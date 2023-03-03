Bizarrap and Shakira Booked To Perform On March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this year, Bizarrap and Shakira released “BZRP Music Sessions #53” to massive global success. Next week, they will take the stage for high-profile talk show performance.
NBC confirms that Bizarrap and Shakira will perform on the Friday, March 10 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance will close an episode that also features Lucy Liu and Damson Idris.
Full listings follow:
Friday, March 3: Guests include Tessa Thompson, Andy Cohen and musical guest The National. Show #1807
Monday, March 6: Guests include Chance the Rapper, Maude Apatow and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #1808
Tuesday, March 7: Guests include Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer and musical guest Macklemore Ft. Morray. Show #1809
Wednesday, March 8: Guests include Kerry Washington and musical guest St. Vincent & The Roots. Show #1810
Thursday, March 9: Guests include Jenna Ortega, Hannah Waddingham and musical guest TWICE. Show #1811
Friday, March 10: Lucy Liu, Damson Idris and musical guest Bizarrap & Shakira. Show #1812
Comments
